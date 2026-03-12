The Solari Report’s Substack

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Sera's avatar
Sera
7d

In another venue Ms Fitts explains how digital currency would create legal slavery. Not as an analogy, or a hysterical overreaction, but in the intelligent, clear, and convincing language of an expert.

We should all learn the basics of this subject and never stop fighting for our freedoms., before “putting your two cents in” will require a PIN number and a photo ID.

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J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
7d

Thank you for fighting and being on the side of the American people.

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