Future Science Series: Yoga – The Science of Space with George Dovas

By Ulrike Granögger

Yoga, I have come to discover, is the careful and perpetual exploration of space—a veritable science of space. Our bodies are not static, heavy lumps of matter in a fixed shape. Quantum-physically, we can see our bodies as dynamic energy flows in space, continually recreating ourselves as a self-sustaining pattern of vibrating fields. When we perform the asanas (yoga postures), we are exploring the spaces within and around us, approaching an archetype of the manifestation of human life in space and time.

The yoga system, when taught well, can convey the insights of thousands of years of exploration of these configurations of breath, structure, and energy—which carry a deeper wisdom about physical health, mental and emotional plasticity, and spiritual awakening.

But even if you are not driven by the lofty pursuit of the consummate “icon” of human incarnation, like I am, yoga is a profoundly scientific approach to health and integrity that can teach us much from a deep well of experience and elaboration.

For this special public Solari Report, I invited George Dovas to share his knowledge about some of the scientific underpinnings of yoga, and in particular the Iyengar yoga system that goes back to the leading yoga teachers of the modern age, T. Krishnamacharya and B.K.S. Iyengar.

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