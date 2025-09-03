The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
1d

Perhaps the greatest scam perpetrated by the banksters on humanity is that an independent sovereign nation needs to borrow other people’s money to fund its operations.

An independent sovereign nation doesn’t need to borrow other people’s money, doesn’t need to tax the income of its citizens and businesses, and doesn’t need a warehouse full of gold in order to fund its operations.

An independent sovereign nation has the sole authority and power to create money “out-of-thin-air” and infuse that money into the economy by issuing government contracts for goods and services, by issuing government grants for such purposes as research and development, and by issuing loans through the National Treasury Bank.

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-more-perfect-nation-when-government?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

How To End The Federal Reserve & Erase The National Debt

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/how-to-end-the-federal-reserve-and?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

A New Monetary System with A New National Bank

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-new-monetary-system-with-a-new?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

America Created It's Own Money In 1750

How Benjamin Franklin Made New England Prosperous

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/america-created-its-own-money-in?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

The Bradbury Pound & other things you’re not supposed to know about

At the outbreak of WW1, the British economy was in dire straits. The Bank of England held only 9 million pounds sterling in gold reserves, which was nowhere near enough to cover the deposits and savings held by all of Britain’s private banks. This was due to rampant speculation by those very banks who had invested their client’s money in disastrous financial schemes. This wasn’t a recent problem at the time, but had been ongoing for much of the preceding century. Of course, nothing in the financial world happens by chance, there’s always a ‘scheme’……

https://stolenhistory.net/threads/the-bradbury-pound-other-things-you%E2%80%99re-not-supposed-to-know-about.5353/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
19h

One thing about having no assets, I do not live in fear of the great taking. What will be.. will be. I’m rich in mind, body, and soul. Everything else is just stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture