2d

As a former business manager of a local retailer, the credit card processing industry is making a fortune off of retailers with processing fees. The “rewards” charges on top of that are another big chunk, as well as other ones they sneak in. It’s quite the racket.

2dEdited

True. There are other built in costs like shrinkage (theft, damaged product, missing product). Also a percentage of people use a product for a time and return it in three to six months even if nothing is wrong with it. We also pay for that. I pay some of my bills with a small limit cash back card that I keep replenishing. (Tolls, electric bill, satellite tv bill, subscriptions). When you live week to week the cash back helps pay for subscriptions. I agree we need to keep cash use alive and plan to use more cash. The entire system is flawed. It is designed to get us in debt from money created out of thin air.

