“ The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” ~ Antonio Gramsci

Last week, I discussed the DOGE takeover of Treasury payment systems in an article (“Trump Administration: Digital Control Grid Coming Together at High Speed”), on Money & Markets (“Going Direct Reset 2.0 – The Coup”), on Financial Rebellion (“DOGE Hijacks the U.S. Treasury Payment System”), and on social media. Although it is 100% obvious to me that the DOGE Treasury takeover and other actions taken by the Administration in its first month are elements of a coup that began in 2019—I call it the name given to it by the central bankers, the Going Direct Reset—I continue to hear many people, even those who are otherwise champions of freedom, cheering for Administration lawlessness.

This is baffling. All of the cuts being demanded via Executive Order can be made expeditiously without any need to break contracts, national security laws, or privacy laws. Cuts can also be achieved without giving major donors direct access to critical data and systems, which breaks conflict-of-interest laws and is, therefore, criminal. The notion that this is simply a bunch of “real men” moving quickly to stop corruption—and that the law is an unnecessary and even burdensome luxury—reflects a profound ignorance of facts and law.

Because I have done as much as anyone to bring out the legal violations of the U.S. government since the $21 trillion started to go missing in October 1997, it is reasonable that I would keep doing so if I saw the lawlessness continuing, getting worse, or simply changing its fashion colors to let a new syndicate within the uniparty be the implementer. So, let’s remember what Trump did in his first presidency:

The Administration joined both sides of the aisle to adopt FASAB 56, which took the U.S. government books dark; Trump did nothing to get back the missing money.

Trump funded DOD’s Operation Warp Speed to the tune of $18 billion and authorized DOD to implement a mass atrocity that has killed and maimed millions of Americans.

Along with the state governments, Trump shut down and bankrupted 35% of the nation’s small businesses.

Trump and RFK Jr. are now pronouncing Operation Warp Speed a great achievement, and Trump is enthusiastically embracing another go-round, announcing Stargate on his second day in office—an initiative designed to saturate us with still more mRNA vaccines targeting the cancers and other adverse events caused by the last round of mRNA vaccines. Moreover, rather than abolish the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, he has installed a “One Health” and “bird flu” cheerleader to head it up and promote more pandemic propaganda.

Here is what is really happening. As Brian Berletic has wisely pointed out, the old tools of empire are being converted to the new tools of empire. In that transition, for example, the soft power and covert operations at USAID can be downsized and reengineered. Instead of the previous excuses—ranging from the ridiculous (DEI) to the sensible (food aid)—that entities like USAID used to pump out money, buy people, and exert power and influence, we are going to see these replaced by different NGOs (such as Glenn Beck’s Mercury One) and contractors like Starlink and Palantir, as well as seeing more hard power of the kind invented in the “Palestine laboratory” (see Antony Loewenstein’s book by that title describing “how Israel exports the technology of occupation around the world”). This shift will require even more secrecy and tighter operations—hence, moving a reengineered USAID under the State Department umbrella makes for better coordination of operations.

Make no mistake: The new tools of empire will be even more lawless than the old ones. As disgusting as the LGBTQ garbage was, it was not as bad as Gaza. As I have been warning for the past two years, “Gaza is a method,” and the machinery is now being reengineered so that the methods prototyped by the Israelis in Gaza—including wall-to-wall surveillance, electronic harassment, torture, and murder—can now be widely exported around the world. I was not for the old tools of empire, and I am not for the new tools.

Certainly, many of the people currently screaming about the Trump Administration’s actions are hypocrites who did nothing about—and were happy to ignore—lawlessness during the previous administration. I have no sympathy for them. Their objection is that they have been thrown off the payroll, not realizing that now that the push for a unipolar empire has failed and the transition to multipolar power is upon us, they no longer serve a purpose in an empire with new tools. Having lost the unipolar bid, the billionaires and monopolists assuming power to transition to the multipolar world seek to plunder the allies and citizens who they no longer need.

However, there are also excellent people screaming because they understand that what is happening is a coup and a constitutional crisis. They understand that the problems created by the last four years of lawlessness cannot be solved by further lawlessness. That group and I do not want to see the Constitution shredded once and for all. The real solution is enforcement of the Constitution. I would be more than happy to see wasteful contracts and positions cut in a lawful manner that sticks, but the complaints of people being thrown off wasteful payrolls are a distraction. The lawless methods being used, ostensibly to prune waste, will only serve to create a nightmare in the courts and radically increase expenses—which, of course, is what you do if your goal is to bury the court system and implement a coup.

There is also something else going on. As the Trump Administration systematically moves to build the digital control grid—as I described in my piece last week—they are also trying to recalibrate the infrastructure of U.S. hegemony. A recalibration, including cutting the deficit, is necessary. A decision has been made to decouple the U.S. economy from China. This means major deglobalization in trade is on—bringing enormous inflationary pressures. China has clearly surpassed the U.S. in numerous critical technologies. If the U.S. continues to lose its lead in science and technology, including AI, it is in for more than a difficult transfer from unipolar empire to multipolar power. It could be facing a serious economic meltdown.

Meaningful progress on any of the big items in the U.S. budget will require Congressional action and legislation and continued support in the financial markets. Consequently, to achieve a successful recalibration, the U.S. leadership needs to maintain the respect of the productive side of the U.S. and global house—including the millions of people in the U.S. and around the world who are highly economically productive and who own and hold the majority of outstanding U.S. Treasury bills and bonds. Turning the country over to Netanyahu and his syndicate will not do this. The Musk clown show and operations will not do this, especially if they appear to coincide with investigatory and regulatory relief to Musk’s private companies. Sending more weapons to genocide millions of Palestinians and grab waterfront property for real estate developments will not do this. Running what looks like kickback schemes with personal meme coins will not do this. And Trump’s handling of whatever has been and is happening at Treasury will not do this.

Ultimately, the loud arguing back and forth between the different sides of the uniparty is simply fog that covers up the real state of play. The real state of play is that we are in the midst of a major economic conversion. The unipolar push has failed. The Neocon strategy, including in Ukraine, has failed. So, now we face the music and develop a strategy to play to win in a multipolar world as the leading great power—if we can hold that position.

The blame for that failure can be shared far and wide, including by the oligarchs who support Trump. The U.S. allowed them monopolies with the understanding that they maintain hegemony. They got fat and happy and failed. Now, Trump and his team must implement this conversion, and they have decided to do so with a coup that looks like it will incorporate a fair amount of shock and awe and personal plunder. Trump helped launch the Going Direct Reset during his first Administration, and now his second Administration is taking the next steps—implementing the Going Direct Reset 2.0. All of this is able to continue because Congress is physically, financially, and legally afraid of Netanyahu and his gang, and because the New York Fed keeps the cash flowing from the bond market to finance the ongoing deficits. It is up to the rest of us to let them know that we understand what is happening—and stand up for the law and the Constitution in every way we can so as to prevent the plunder of our assets, stop the efforts being made to herd us into a digital concentration camp, and take steps in our lives and our investments that are focused on what will be needed and what is important to thrive in a multipolar world.

It is coming fast, ready or not.