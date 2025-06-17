The Solari Report’s Substack

8h

I recently moved in to a trailer park in Vermont. I like it because there are lots of birds, rabbits, and chipmunks and obviously skunks as well, judging by the smell permeating my bedroom this morning. The park has been here for fifty years and I think has grown organically on some old farm land. What it need is a little shop. but at least there is a gas station out on the road that sells stuff and where people meet a bit over coffee. The elderly gentleman who owns the place lives in Florida and never fixes anything much. The property manager is a grouchy old guy who doesn't do much either.

The tenants are mostly retired, working class people who smoke cigarettes and aren't likely to stop. There are plenty of kids and they ride around on bikes unsupervised. I treasure the comforting level of anarchy I sense here.

9h

Your popsicle index helped to change my entire life, as did the Coming Clean article. It’s been really, really difficult but I thank you nevertheless.

