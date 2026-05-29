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James Jantzen's avatar
James Jantzen
5d

I read through this "Save Our Bacon Act" in its' entirety and I must agree that States Rights must prevail regarding this pending bill that has passed the House and will likely proceed into law when the Senate reconvenes after their break.

Big AG is involved in getting this passed, putting yet more power in the hands of the government at the expense, decline, and very possibly failure of local farmers as States Rights will essentially be removed to benefit big AG.

Did you know that just 4 companies control 80% of the meat market? The largest is China owned, and the 2nd largest to Brazilian brothers.

If this passes the Senate, the local pork and beef producers will likely get shut down or forced out.

I am very surprised, and disappointed, that there is but one comment and only 21 likes as of this writing. If people don't care about their local producers, it will only make our government bigger, more powerful, and create more mistakes than at present, and gets worse every single day.

A full list of all Senators is here in this post, and contains their phone numbers to call. I hope more people get involved- this can be shut down if enough people call their Senators to say NO.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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