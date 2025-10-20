Governments are moving quickly to roll out digital ID systems that tie together identity, payments, and access to everyday life. In the United Kingdom, we’re already seeing the push to make digital identification mandatory. Once money is fully digitized, every purchase can be tracked, limited, or even denied.

That’s not some far-off scenario. We all need to be acting now to push back against this agenda, which is why we’re excited to announce that the Solari 60-Day Cash Challenge officially starts this week.

Why a cash challenge? Because using cash is one of the simplest, most effective ways to push back against the march toward an all-digital financial system.

Over the next 60 days, we invite you to make the deliberate choice to pay with cash as often as possible when buying groceries, coffee, gas, when eating out, or with any brick-and-mortar merchant.

Beyond using cash whenever possible, we also challenge you to consider taking some of the following actions in the next 60 days to raise awareness about using cash and why it’s important to do so.

Ways to Take Action in the Next 60 Days:

Send this article by Catherine Austin Fitts, The Threat of Financial Transaction Control, to five friends and ask that they join you in the challenge to use cash whenever possible for the next 60 days. Even better would be to post the link and encouragement to use cash on one of your social media accounts to reach more people. Tag us when you do. On X we’re Solari_the and on Instagram our handle is @solarireport Watch Solari’s briefing on Keeping Cash in Circulation: A Key Tool Against the Digital Control Grid to deepen your understanding of the issues at hand. If you participate in Halloween, a link on how to promote cash to trick-or-treaters is available here.

Join us! Take the pledge to use cash for the next 60 days. Share your stories, photos, and reasons for choosing cash. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Together, we can show others how important it is to use and protect cash usage.

Cash is freedom. Cashless is control. Let’s keep freedom alive, one purchase at a time.

Coming soon on Solari’s Substack: