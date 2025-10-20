The Solari Report’s Substack

Renate Lindeman
4d

For years I have been using cash whenever I can. Rarely I pay with a debit-card and even more rarely with a credit card, and never with a phone! I don’t have a cellphone. I had to decline a few events that required QR codes…..sorry but my children’s future freedom is more important than my convenience.

Zombie Nation
4d

Also shopping with local farms and vendors is the best way to knock the hell out of cannibalistic corporations. Here is a fresh farm food map for anyone wanting to stop funding our downfall - https://bourbonsmokedtallow.com/pages/farm-map

