Fadi Lama
1d

Neel Kashkari, is president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve not the NY Fed and that makes all the difference. Only one institution will issue the CBDC and that would be the NY Fed. So CBDC will be both the end of commercial banking and of the regional Feds. So expect these Feds and commercial banks to be against CBDC.

Thus to enforce CBDC a major financial crisis is necessary to which CBDC will be solution :-)

Standard Operation Procedure: engineer a crisis then provide the solution.

9/11 ==>Patriot Act ;-)

Connecting with David Rogers Webb's "Great Taking", a financial crisis will result in dispossessing everybody, Eureka the Fed will propose CBDC as a solution, they may even throw in UBI to make the people happy :-)

So expect a financial crisis before imposing CBDC.

1d

Perhaps the greatest scam perpetrated by the banksters on humanity is that an independent sovereign nation needs to borrow other people’s money to fund its operations.

An independent sovereign nation doesn’t need to borrow other people’s money, doesn’t need to tax the income of its citizens and businesses, and doesn’t need a warehouse of gold in order to fund its operations.

An independent sovereign nation has the sole authority and power to create money out-of-thin-air and infuse that money into the economy through government contracts for goods and services, and by issuing loans through the National Treasury Bank.

Consumption Taxes on purchases of goods and services and Property Taxes on consumption of land use should be levied to fund State and Local Government Operations.

YES, THE SOLUTION IS TO OUTLAW AND FORBID THE EXISTENCE OF PRIVATELY OWNED COMMERCIAL BANKS, AND ONLY ALLOW THE EXISTENCE OF A NATIONAL TREASURY BANK THAT MAKES LOANS OF MONEY CREATED OUT-OF-THIN-AIR AND PAYS INTEREST ON SAVINGS HELD AT THE NATIONAL TREASURY BANK.

THE NATIONAL TREASURY BANK WOULD OPERATE SIMILAR TO AN INTERNET BANK (ALLY BANK) WITH A CREDIT CARD AND SUB-BRANCHES LOCATED IN FEDERAL POSTAL DISTRICTS.

Also, people need to accept that gold & silver are nothing more than soft shiny metals with beneficial electrical and thermal properties, and are aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

How To End The Federal Reserve & Erase The National Debt

[https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/how-to-end-the-federal-reserve-and?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false](https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/how-to-end-the-federal-reserve-and?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false)

A New Monetary System with A New National Bank

[https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-new-monetary-system-with-a-new?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false](https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-new-monetary-system-with-a-new?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false)

I am not proposing Modern Monetary Theory!

That fact is that an independent sovereign nation doesn’t need to borrow other people’s money by creating bonds out of thin air and then selling those bonds to the public, and an independent sovereign nation doesn’t need to tax the incomes of its citizens and businesses, and an independent sovereign nation doesn’t need a warehouse full of gold in order fund its operations.

An independent sovereign nation has the sole authority and power to create currency out of thin air by issuing government contracts for goods and services, and by issuing loans through a National Treasury Bank.

Today, it is the Banksters who create currency out of thin air when they issue loans, and then they profit from the interest collected on those loans. The Banksters also profit from the interest paid by the government to them on the bonds (that were created out of thin air) that they purchased from the government.

Bank Reserves are just a smoke-and-mirrors gimmick that the Banksters use to fool people into thinking their banks have solvency. A bank doesn’t need Reserves in “storage” in order to create loans out of thin air.

Watch the John Titus YouTube video:

Mommy, Where does money come from?

[https://youtu.be/S_dBKAWHHQI?si=Rdax-GrFmQ7zamX6](https://youtu.be/S_dBKAWHHQI?si=Rdax-GrFmQ7zamX6)

[https://youtube.com/@bestevidence?si=nvQ-XJ_zxRbssjfN](https://youtube.com/@bestevidence?si=nvQ-XJ_zxRbssjfN)

