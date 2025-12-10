The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buy The Ticket Take The Ride's avatar
Buy The Ticket Take The Ride
2d

Let's really look under the hood of the NY situation, shall we?

New York's Cash Law: A Win With a Hidden Trap Door

New York just made history—sort of. On November 21, 2025, Governor Hochul signed bills A.7929A/S.4153A into law (effective March 20, 2026), banning stores from refusing cash payments. No more "card only" signs at your bodega. No surcharges for paying in bills. It's a rare pushback against the cashless creep, protecting 1.4 million unbanked New Yorkers who can't—or won't—plug into the digital payment grid.

This matters. Cash is the last transaction method immune to surveillance, fees, and Big Tech gatekeeping. Similar laws in NYC, New Jersey, and Massachusetts recognize this. As card networks rake in $138 billion yearly in fees and cash use drops from 40% of transactions (2012) to 30% (2017), New York's law looks like a genuine hedge against financial exclusion.

But there's a catch—literally.

The One-Way Till Problem

The law says businesses must accept cash. It says nothing about returning cash as change. Merchants could offer change as store credit or claim "no change available" during the ongoing coin shortage. The 2024-2025 penny crisis (Mint production halted, circulation down 20%) means stores genuinely lack coins. Cash flows in but doesn't flow out.

This kills cash's core value: velocity. The hedge only works if bills keep moving through street vendors, performers, person-to-person trades. When cash gets trapped in registers, you've created a "cashless economy with extra steps."

But That's Just the Surface Problem

Here's the deeper, structural flaw that New York's law—and every other city/state "must accept cash" mandate—completely fails to address:

The law only governs the consumer → merchant transaction. It says nothing about merchant → supplier.

The Real Dead-End: B2B Refuses Cash

Once cash hits the register, merchants have almost nowhere to spend it:

Suppliers don't take it

Food wholesalers (Sysco, US Foods, Krasdale), beverage distributors (Coke, Pepsi), produce terminals at Hunts Point—most stopped accepting cash years ago

Those that technically "accept" it impose punitive logistics: exact change only, certain days only, sealed bags with armed pickup

Overhead doesn't take it

Commercial landlords demand ACH or check

ConEd, National Grid—no business cash payments

Payroll processors (ADP, Gusto, QuickBooks)—all digital

Banks penalize it

Chase, Bank of America charge $3–10 per cash deposit on business accounts

Free deposit limits often capped at $5k–10k/month

Armored-car pickups have multi-thousand-dollar minimums

Result: Cash Becomes a Liability

Customer pays $4.73 cash → merchant now has $4.73 they literally cannot spend on rent, payroll, inventory, or utilities.

The only outlets left:

Making change (limited by coin shortages)

Informal payments (delivery drivers, cleaners)

Paying fees to convert it back to digital money

For small merchants, the law forces them to accept payment they cannot use anywhere else in their supply chain.

How Bad Is It Right Now?

According to El Diario and Norwood News interviews (Oct-Nov 2025), Bronx and Upper Manhattan bodega owners report drawers overflowing with singles and fives they can't get rid of without eating bank fees. Some chains (Gristedes, Associated supermarkets) started "cash recycling" programs—using customer cash to pay delivery drivers—but that only works if you have enough cash-only downstream counterparties.

Food carts and flea markets are the only real "cash sinks" left. And even they now take Venmo.

The Bottom Line

New York fixed the last 10 feet of the cash pipeline while the rest has been sealed off for years. Without parallel mandates for wholesalers, landlords, utilities, and banks to re-accept cash, small merchants are being pushed into a hoarding trap. The more successful the law is at driving cash usage, the worse the upstream bottleneck becomes.

It's like requiring every home to install a new faucet while none of the city's pipes are compatible with it. Cash works great... until it hits the register and just piles up.

The Department of Labor issues enforcement rules by March 2026. Those rules need to mandate cash change and address B2B circulation—or this "hedge" becomes a funnel that traps the very communities it's meant to protect.

If you made it all the way here, then you see that all is not roses in the cash movement, and it might even be proffered that the state legislation is designed to create even more friction to push matters in a alternative direction than that of this readership..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
2d

Digital ID is nearly as bad. India recently had 850 million digital IDs compromised by hackers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Solari Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture