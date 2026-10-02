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The U.S. Administration Not Only Does Not Care about Small Businesses, It’s Helping Murder Them

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The Solari Report

"Buckle Up"

Solari Report Money & Markets: October 1, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus

Full Report: solari.com/money-market...

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