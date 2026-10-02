The U.S. Administration Not Only Does Not Care about Small Businesses, It’s Helping Murder Them

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/32410The U.S. Administration Not Only Does Not Care about Small Businesses, It’s Helping Murder ThemThe Solari ReportOct 02, 202632410ShareTranscript"Buckle Up"Solari Report Money & Markets: October 1, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John TitusFull Report: solari.com/money-market...Subscribe: shop.solari.comJoin us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireportDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Solari Report’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Solari ReportRecent PostsIs the Leadership Going to Engineer an October False Flag to Distract from the Ukraine and Iran Wars?7 hrs ago • The Solari ReportMovies Are a Powerful Psychological Warfare Tool—But the Mechanisms Are HiddenOct 7 • The Solari ReportPropaganda in the 1990s Was Targeted Broadly; Now It’s More Personalized, and We All Have a Digital HandlerOct 7 • The Solari ReportThis Administration’s Appearance of Incompetence Is Really an Exercise in Humiliating the American PeopleOct 2 • The Solari ReportDid We Move from Targeted Individuals to a Targeted Collective When It Comes to Neurowarfare?Oct 2 • The Solari ReportTaking Control of Your InvestmentsOct 2 • The Solari ReportTennessee Passed Legislation That Lets Property Owners Pay Their Taxes Forward through Escrow AccountsOct 2 • The Solari Report