The U.S. Economy Is Dependent on Government Spending—and Lots of Fraud

China and U.S. Superpowers



How Will Their Relationship Shape the Future World Economy?



By Catherine Austin Fitts



The U.S. is exporting inflation—planning for a tsunami of digital tokens and stablecoins while engineering a closed energy control war against China. Meanwhile, China is leading a manufacturing automation, transportation, and AI export juggernaut that has the potential to be highly deflationary. Exactly how is all of this supposed to work?



In my two prior interviews with Phinance Technologies co-founders Carlos Alegría, PhD, and Edward Dowd, we separately discussed China and inflation, and this week, they return to take a combined look at both topics.



Full report: https://solari.com/china-and-u-s-superpowers-how-will-their-relationship-shape-the-future-world-economy-with-carlos-alegria-phd-and-edward-dowd/

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