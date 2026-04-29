The Solari Report’s Substack

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
4d

Other than your governor, I have found myself pulling for Maddie and Rand Paul, two people I never thought I would have respect for. They have proven to be willing to stand up to Trump, unlike the rest of our cowardly corrupt legislators. No love lost on KY, just not quite as intent on killing our democracy as TN or MO. However it is refreshing to know there are a few republicans that still believe in the constitution and rule of law.

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Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
3d

ICYMI

The entire government is captured. The Democrats set the agenda and the Republicans pretend to oppose it. But the course never changes, always onward to technocratic tyranny. Elections are rigged and have been for a very long time, perhaps since ever. You can see it, witness it, count it, prove it. Elections are captured from ballot access to announcing results in the media and everything in between like suitcases and trucks full of fake ballots. Please. You're not voting for anyone - you're participating in a luciferian humiliation ritual. Quit it.

It's a political theater in which all the players are puppets. Massie too - he's DeMolay Freemason.

Washington, D.C. is Hollywood for ugly people.

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