The Trump Administration has been in charge of the U.S. Executive Branch for more than two months. As Catherine and Joseph Farrell prepare for their upcoming dissection of the Administration’s first 70 days (Story #1 in their quarterly News Trends & Stories interviews), we invite Solari Report subscribers to submit questions to inform the discussion.
Here is an overview of topics Catherine and Joseph plan to address:
Going Direct Reset: From Unipolar to Multipolar
Executive Actions and Orders
The Cabinet
DOGE
Tax Cuts, Budget, and Debt
Plunder Capitalism
Litigation
Legislation
Energy
Stargate and Control Grid
Food and Health
Catherine and Joseph will be covering more on the Administration’s foreign policies in Ukraine, Iran, Israel and Gaza, relations with the EU and the BRICS and the drumbeats of War in stories #2-13.
Submit your questions and comments below.
Is it fair to say the administration's crackdown on "anti-Semitic" speech is unconstitutional?
If DJT is so intent on peace, why is he actively bombing innocent men, women and children in foreign countries?