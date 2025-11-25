The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sadie's avatar
sadie
9h

This is only for school events, sadly. Why not for any govt interaction... or better yet... for every transaction in the state?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
8h

Protecting cash is imperative in the A I, tech broligarchy, "surveillance of all" by psych0tic globalist (and Rothschilds) entities whose only objective is enslavement of the useless eaters they've always despised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture