The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
Nov 20

Catherine,

I see you have another Cameron welcoming you to Substack. I met you on Friday, 10/11, in Kansas City, MO, as A. J.. I hope you have been able to link up with J. J. Carrell, Jr. If you haven't and need additional assistance, please let me know. I'll do what I can to assist you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Nov 18

Here is a crucial article for your organization to examine (it is the product of countless hours of research into the most wretched aspects of mankind and the World Health Organization):

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/demons-disguised-as-guardians-philanthropic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture