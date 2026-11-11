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What Is the Goal of the Mysterious Ingredients That Are Being Sprayed, Fed, or Injected into Us?

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The Solari Report

The Silencing of Citizen Scientist Clifford Carnicom with Elana Freeland

By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, I am pleased to welcome writer, teacher, and lecturer Elana Freeland back to the Solari Report to talk about her forthcoming biography of citizen scientist Clifford Carnicom, titled The Silencing of Science. We recently published a compilation of resources pointing to Carnicom’s powerful research, The Carnicom Institute: Solari’s “Go-To” Source on Geoengineering and Bioengineering, to help those unfamiliar with his work get up to speed on his important contributions.

Full Report: https://solari.com/the-silencing-of-citizen-scientist-clifford-carnicom-with-elana-freeland/

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