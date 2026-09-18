When “Net-Energy-Plus” People Are in Charge, the “Followers” Will Follow Them—but Keep the “Slugs” in the Corner!

“Navigation Tools for a Free and Inspired Life”

By Catherine Austin Fitts

With the first iteration of the Solari Builders course having officially ended this summer, I recently sat down with Ricardo Oskam in Stavoren, the Netherlands, to take stock of what some of the brightest young minds out there learned after a year of interacting and network-building. Which navigation tools were most helpful to the students? Which brought them closer to successfully navigating the terrain that’s ahead? And which lessons will be carried forward as the course goes through the refiner’s fire, and we get ready for the next round of Builders?

The course grew out of a desire to help the Builders face reality, understand how the world truly works, and learn how to navigate risk. Both young and old need a clear-eyed view of major risks that include the Great Poisoning in food and pharma; the vectors of addiction; deception (from disinformation to neurowarfare and outright fraud); the plunder underway; the Going Direct Reset; and physical and financial war. Benefiting from interactions with teachers who have consistently demonstrated integrity and built enterprises in a model emphasizing decentralization rather than centralization, the course has launched the building of a network of risk-aware and like-minded individuals who have no tolerance for anything but a ruthlessly productive attitude of forward motion.

Full Report: https://solari.com/navigating-frameworks-with-ricardo-oskam/

Subscribe: https://shop.solari.com/