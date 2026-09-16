When You Lose Your Financial Independence, You Lose Your Liberty. Programmable Money Needs Guardrails

State Leaders Briefing: The CLEAR Act: Consumer Ledger and Electronic Assets Rights Act with David Liechty and Carolyn Betts

Solari’s monthly online Financial Transaction Freedom briefings are designed to support state legislators, other elected officials, and engaged citizens working to preserve American freedoms.

In the briefing on September 10, 2026, attorneys David Liechty and Carolyn Betts introduced and walked through the key provisions of Solari’s latest model legislation, the CLEAR (Consumer Ledger and Electronic Assets Rights) Act. Catherine and Tennessee State Representative Bud Hulsey also joined the panel discussion, emphasizing the importance of states putting protections in place before programmable infrastructure becomes further embedded in the financial system.

Full Report: State Leaders Briefing: The CLEAR Act: Consumer Ledger and Electronic Assets Rights Act with David Liechty and Carolyn Betts | Solari Report

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