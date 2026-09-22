The Solari Report’s Substack

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Judah Rein | Health Crusader's avatar
Judah Rein | Health Crusader
Sep 22

You are one of my favorites 💙

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The Light's avatar
The Light
13h

It might also help if people find ways to seriously reduce their tax bill, in any way possible.

You are financing genocide, child rape and sacrifice, the building of a massive digital surveillance system and control grid and worst of all, politicians' pensions.

At what point are you going to do something meaningful against this utter evil?

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