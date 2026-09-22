For many years, I have sounded the alarm at the Solari Report about what I call the Great Poisoning—an insidious but clearly intentional agenda to weaken, injure, and depopulate—carried out through vaccines and drugs, adulterated and pesticide-laden food, murderous hospital protocols, the global spraying overhead, and numerous other routes. I have tried to help Solari subscribers and our wider audience understand that the Great Poisoning is one of the most effective mechanisms ever devised to siphon off family wealth. One autistic child or one cancer diagnosis can bankrupt a family.

Currently, Solari’s urgent focus is on trying to protect cash and analog transaction systems and integrate guardrails into the build-out of a technological and financial control grid. Without alternative transaction options or guardrails, the programmable financial infrastructure that central bankers, the governments they finance, and tech-empowered elites are attempting to put in place could eliminate financial transaction freedom. Among other things, this would also halt or reverse any advances made by food and health freedom activists working to stop the Great Poisoning.

From a young age, I was taught that one should never ever finance one’s enemy. In the context of the control grid build-out and the Great Poisoning, this means not financing the tech giants, pharmaceutical companies, purveyors of fake food, and others that are clear enemies of family wealth and health. I have found, however, that the majority of people in North America, including many Solari subscribers, continue to finance the perpetrators of control and genocide through retirement savings and in other ways.

Calling Out Mass Atrocities and Genocide

In 2020, I immediately recognized “Covid-19” for what it was—another in a series of fake epidemics. As I noted in my “Injection Fraud” article in May of that year, engineered epidemics function as “the medical version of false flags.” It was my view that the principal objective of the Covid false flag operation was to accelerate the leadership’s desired financial reset, while also furthering its poisoning and depopulation objectives through dangerous hospital protocols and injections.

From 2020 through today, I and the Solari team have been fearless about condemning the Covid operation as a mass atrocity and calling out other genocides. Our commitment to “telling it like it is” came at great financial expense when some subscribers, questioning our analysis, chose to depart. In the face of these objections from numerous people who could not perceive the risks we were describing, I consider our record to be frankly extraordinary.

Recently, a handful of subscribers once again took umbrage at one of our Hero of the Week selections. We remembered a celebrity for her cultural, economic, and philanthropic contributions, while also acknowledging the disappointing fact that she had not only endorsed and funded the Covid shots but had used her celebrity bully pulpit to promote them. We speculated that she may have taken these actions in response to threats to herself or her extended family. Though I would not have done it had I been in her position, I know what it is like to be personally threatened and to have the lives of family members threatened. People in such positions are put in serious danger if they do not do what they are told.

If we hate everyone who supported the Covid genocide, then we have no future. During that period, billions of people were tricked, blackmailed, or destroyed. We cannot invite them into real change if we are prisoners of our hatred. As Proverbs 4:23 says, “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.”

Looking in the Mirror

We must, of course, hold others to account for their actions and statements, but each of us also must engage in our own journey to “come clean.” As Jesus says in John 8:7, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone….”

It is not just compromised celebrities who are financing control and genocide—the majority of people in North America are doing so. My guess is that if I were to dig into the retirement savings of the vast majority of Solari’s audience, I would find that 50% to 70% are financing the big control grid and pharmaceutical company stocks through their stock and bond portfolios and retirement savings. If you look at the hard facts, the Solari team and I are part of a small minority that is working actively to limit doing so.

With that said, it is fully possible to take responsibility and stop or limit your financing of our enemy. I know this because I run an investment screen company that has created pathways for investors who choose not to finance the entities seeking to control and steal our health and wealth. I will continue to try to persuade people to shift the money flows, but I would appreciate your help. If everyone stopped financing the centralizers and genociders, we would start to make serious progress.

We have covered practical options to coming clean with your assets in our quarterly Equity Overviews with financial planner Tim Caban. We will be publishing additional materials in the upcoming 3rd Quarter Equity Overview regarding options for 401(k) and IRA holders. You do not have to leave or cash out of 401(k)s or IRAs to make significant strides toward coming clean. In many cases you can make changes within the accounts or open new tax-deferred accounts or shift holdings in multiple tax-deferred accounts. We also continue to respond to questions on these topics in Ask Catherine & the Solari Team.

Many people are discouraged about the fact that voting in elections has not brought the change they had hoped for. Let me emphasize that we vote every day with our daily use of our time and our resources.

Aligning these with what we want in the world has enormous potential power—if we use it. Will you? If you will, we are here to help.