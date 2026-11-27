“You do not need to seek freedom in a different land, for it exists with your own body, heart, mind, and soul.”

~ B.K.S. Iyengar

By Ulrike Granögger

Yoga is the careful and perpetual exploration of space—a veritable science of space. Our bodies are not static, heavy lumps of matter in a fixed shape. Quantum-physically, we can see our bodies as dynamic energy flows in space, continually recreating ourselves as a self-sustaining pattern of vibrating fields. When we perform the asanas (yoga postures), we are exploring the spaces within and around us, approaching an archetype of the manifestation of human life in space and time.

The yoga system, when taught well, can convey the insights of thousands of years of exploration of these configurations of breath, structure, and energy—which carry a deeper wisdom about physical health, mental and emotional plasticity, and spiritual awakening.

But even if you are not driven by the lofty pursuit of the consummate “icon” of human incarnation, like I am, yoga is a profoundly scientific approach to health and integrity that can teach us much from a deep well of experience and elaboration.

For this Solari Report (open to the public), I invited George Dovas to share his knowledge about some of the scientific underpinnings of yoga, and in particular the Iyengar yoga system. George is an experienced teacher who works in Hong Kong, and he will show in this interview how modern, cutting-edge research in neuroscience, medicine, and longevity is in fact rediscovering elements that ancient sutras described hundreds of years ago.

If you think that yoga is just “stretching”—or an eccentric form of gymnastics and bodily contortions that you will never be able to do—I hope you will receive a different impression by listening to this interview.

George Dovas can be contacted at the Iyengar Yoga Centre of Hong Kong: https://iyengaryogahongkong.com

More Future Science Reports on Solari: https://solari.com/future-science-series/

Subscribe to the Solari Report: https://shop.solari.com