The Solari Report’s Substack

Andy H.
16h

This is a great letter but has one glaring omission: Recommend that Congress repeal the The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Until that is done, the autism, autoimmune, food allergy, and cancer epidemics will continue unabated.

Kathleen Nathan
17h

Thank you for this. I couldn't have said it better. I have felt betrayed and angry as soon as I saw the mRNA platform was not banned for children's vaccine schedule. This is criminal if not outright murderous. Ithas been known for decades that the mRNA platform incites autoimmune attack and possibly couldcreate decades of ill health for our children. Top scientists have expounded on this at length. This is no secret. Why has Kennedy and MAHA betrayed the mothers and fathers and grandparents who supported their agenda?

