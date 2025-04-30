The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
1d

We would love to discuss with any folk of like-mind; and, of course, with Catherine:

Proposal - Reapplying Public Funds to Produce Real Social Value

Scope

The concept of ‘social value’ has been degraded into a mechanism for corporations to win contracts by ‘ticking boxes’ to identify ‘public benefits’ rarely delivered. While the ‘public debt’ is created by private banking corporations to be recycled through ‘The Treasury’ to private corporations and back to the ‘banksters’. In effect, public-private ‘partnerships’, controlled by investment management conglomerates (Blackrock et al) thrive on access to our ‘public debt’.

Meanwhile, annual U.K. Government Expenditure exceeds £1000 billion p.a.; plus annual debt-interest of some £100 billion back to ‘banksters’. Clearly, we must restructure this unsustainable ‘gravy train’ into a genuine public bank facility where public funds are directly accessible to communities wishing to provide their own public services. In effect, we can reapply our skills, time and knowledge to local projects founded on hope-in-action. Thus, well-being can become the foundation of genuine social value; with improved and cheaper public services enhanced by debt-free forms of liquidity and barter.

To do this, we must show how our projects and services create well-being as the ROI (return on investment) on public spending across all sectors. We can develop business plans and prospectuses to attract the early-stage investment in order to prove-concept in an entirely novel approach to investment and valuation. So, we will initiate a market-space where growth and excellence flow across all sectors as local people exchange skills, time and knowledge; a process of choosing love of life through co-operation in real hands-on, life-long learning.

By learning to serve ourselves, we will develop a new gold standard for investment in our local projects and services. Quite simply we will stand as owner-developer-producer-consumers, producing together the quality of goods and services that we require.

Co-op Lab Process enabling Real Social Value

Vision: mankind learning to rebalance mind-body-spirit through creative co-operation

Value: life-long learning focused on well-being to produce ROI (Return On Investment)

Mission: networks of specialist local guilds supporting more effective and cheaper public services

Core Operational Drivers

• love of life blossoming in local projects as ‘birds-of-a-feather’ work together co-operatively

• ‘the living infrastructure’ applying our labour, materials and equipment for common good

• forming local networks of private member associations as supplier-producer-consumers

• focussing skills, time and knowledge in projects to provide high-quality services and assets

• bonding in local alliances where creative expression increases going concern values

• dismissing unaccountable ‘’govern-ment’’ by ‘’democratic’’ bureaucracy and corporatocracy

Initial Hub Guilds

• healthy living is key to well-being so our critical path can flow from a health hub guild

• operations will differ naturally, subject to local requirements, environments and aspirations

• whilst a typical hub guild network could evolve from the health hub guild as:

◦ food, farming, sports, arts, marketing, business, media, construction and leisure

◦ supported by permaculture, transport, technology, entertainment and families

◦ numerous other guild, and sub-guild, categories can and will arise as required

• balanced growth requires ‘umbrella’ support from business, finance and natural law guilds

Operation

• a small local group forms to find ‘’champions’’ with specialist knowledge and contacts to stand as hub guild founders; who appoint consultants to build their knowledge base

• the founders appoint a representative from each guild to consolidate the exec board

• viral marketing invites local projects able to provide services, assets and social value

• the exec. board assesses projects based on the guild skills, time and knowledge required

• each guild analyses projects related to their area of work to report back to local exec board

• draft business plans and budget valuations are produced to outline an ROI prospectus

• blueprints, specifications and schedules of work are produced for pricing-tender-contract

• cost benefit analyses enable valuations of savings, assets and social returns on investment

Finance & Valuation

Existing costs and distribution of funding across national and local public services are available. While convoluted and opaque, they can be used in cross-sector analysis of public expenditure.

Meanwhile, the core elements in our projections and calculations of real social value as SROI - social returns on investment - relate substantially to valuation of created assets and going concerns plus savings to public expenditure as well-being proliferates. An example of the valuation approach to create an invest-worthy local Co-op Lab operation is illustrated in Appendix 1.

Essentially, the technique must evolve founded on a simple formula to value the goodwill generated as turnover and ‘’profits’’ when people exchange their skills, time and knowledge in local projects. Enabling these creative choices is the key to directing investment into projects where spending power increases as it recycles locally through hub guild members and their enterprises. Thus our energies can be reapplied into collective well-being; while re-presenting growth sustained by real values and common sense.

New Market for Investment

Essentially, amidst a chaotic international collapse of common sense and real values, endless people would support new opportunities for collaborative self-help. Indeed, investment into projects for sectoral development of local services can flow in diverse ways to produce an entirely novel market. For instance:

• crowd-funding becomes crowd-owning when private member associations contribute to their projects with money, goods, services, skills, time and knowledge

• Life Bnk issues Life ‘Coins’ for project developers to sell; e.g. £1m is required so one million tokens (serving as shares) are issued for sale at £1 each; supported with viable business plans and prospectuses showing financial and social returns; guided by business guilds

• monies in precarious investments and/or dormant in bank accounts are reapplied locally

• as proof-of-concept is established, local communities can demand public funds for projects that produce assets, services, real living bonds, enhanced liquidity and public savings

• ‘charitable’ donations are redirected into genuine accountable and transparent processes

• liquidity and spending power increase as traditional debt-monies and debt-free alternative currencies recycle in parallel

• debt and poverty decreases as traditional investment monies are applied to fund projects that generate debt-free currency and well-being - ‘’debt-laundering’’ as an aspect of SROI

• prospectuses are produced to fund specific guild sectors, cross-sector portfolios and their projects

• ongoing collaborative development of ‘’Market-Space’’ digital platform to ‘mirror’ the Co-op Lab process online with systems for exchange, barter, volunteering, ‘banking’ and media supplants ‘big tech’ dominance, control and surveillance

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
J.P. Wingate's avatar
J.P. Wingate
1d

Just as prescient as when it was first published.

Congrats to Catherine & The Solari Team in 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture