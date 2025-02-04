Compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.

Last updated: February 4, 2025

Executive Summary

The Covid Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim: Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Dossier contains information regarding the military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. For some countries we have extensively documented information. For others, we have some documentation of military/intelligence involvement, but not all the details. For as many countries as possible, we list the military/intelligence agencies in charge of their country’s Covid response; dates on which emergency declarations were made in each country; military/intelligence-related agencies and bodies in charge of censorship/propaganda; and top people with military/intelligence jobs who were known or reported to hold leadership positions in the response. We also list connections to global governing bodies, including the EU and UN/WHO, through which the response was coordinated. In the final section, we provide a list of military/intelligence/biodefense alliances and agreements that provide multinational frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack.



By providing all of this information in one place, we hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement. We also hope to drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO.



This should be the subject of front-page news everywhere.



We are calling on investigators, whistleblowers, and anyone with information related to this topic to contact us and/or publish the information so that we can continue to construct the full picture of what happened to the world starting in early 2020 and continuing to this day.

How It Started: Five Years Ago Today

Exactly five years ago, on February 4th, 2020, two things happened that almost nobody knows about, but that played an important role in the course of recent world history:

1) Two declarations for CBRN (weapons of mass destruction) emergencies – EUA and PREP Act – made by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, were registered on this date. [ref][ref]



EUA stands for Emergency Use Authorization. Legally, EUA powers are intended for situations of grave, immediate emergencies involving weapons of mass destruction. They allow for the use of countermeasures against CBRN (chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological) agents without the regulatory oversight intended to ensure safety and efficacy, because the immediate threat of a CBRN attack is deemed so much greater than any potential risks caused by the countermeasures.[ref] The PREP Act is the legal indemnity granted to anyone involved in using an EUA countermeasure, because if a weapon of mass destruction is involved, the risk of the CBRN attack is so great that no one should face legal consequences for potential collateral damage caused by using unregulated countermeasures.



In order to activate EUA, the law requires “A determination by the Secretary of HHS that there is a public health emergency… that involves a CBRN agent or agents, or a disease or condition that may be attributable to such agent(s). [ref] So when the EUA was officially activated on February 4, 2020, it was in essence a declaration of a state of emergency involving a weapon of mass destruction.



The Covid PREP Act Public Health Emergency declaration has been repeatedly renewed and is currently in effect through December 31, 2029.



2) A pharmaceutical executive was caught on tape saying that the U.S. Department of Defense called to inform him “that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.” [ref]



It is important to note that on February 4, 2020, there were fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (later called Covid-19) in the US, and zero deaths. Worldwide, the death count was fewer than 500. There was nothing about the virus, at least as it was presented publicly, that would make anyone believe it posed a threat to national security.



These two events are remarkable for several reasons:

They indicate that the beginnings of Covid were rooted in national security machinations, not public health considerations.

They also strongly suggest that the deployment of the EUA “medical countermeasures” under Public Health Emergency declaration was officially launched at a time when an emergency, much less a national or a global one, could not possibly be determined. No public health parameters justifying that a novel virus posed a “threat to national security” existed at the time of the EUA and PREP Act declarations.

Thus, on this day five years ago, a military CBRN countermeasure deployment campaign was officially launched against a poorly defined illness that was alleged to have killed a few hundred people worldwide.



Within six weeks of this date, in order to ensure a market for the countermeasures (among other aims), the lockdown-until-vaccine response – which is a military/counterterrorism plan and has nothing to do with public health [ref] – went into effect all over the world.



Why This Information Is Crucial

It is crucially important to understand that Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations. The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived or invented – regardless of the trigger, the lockdown-until-vaccine paradigm originated in the military/intelligence biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan.[ref]

This means that nothing about the response – masking, distancing, lockdowns, vaccines – was part of a public health plan to respond to a disease outbreak. Rather, every aspect of the response was intended to induce public panic in order to gain compliance with biodefense operations, culminating with the injection of unregulated mRNA products, which were legally treated as biodefense military countermeasures (MCMs), into billions of human beings.



Who ordered and directed these operations? Who benefited from them? Who was and still is covering them up? We have been investigating these questions for the last several years, and we hope many who read this will join us moving forward.

Call to Action

Most journalists in both corporate and alternative spaces are either unaware or unwilling to cover the military/intelligence/biodefense/global coordination aspects of Covid. We need to change that.



Please help us shift the conversation to focus on the true nature of the Covid response and the existential questions raised by it.



To learn more, you’ll find extensive research and analysis on our Substacks:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

https://debbielerman.substack.com/



Top-level summaries of our understanding of the Covid response can be found in these articles:

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-catastrophic-covid-convergence

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-catastrophic-covid-convergence-c53

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/summary-of-everything-and-quick-links

Covid Dossier: U.S.

Military/intelligence agencies in charge of pandemic response

National Security Council (NSC) [ref]

FEMA/Department of Homeland Security (DHS) [ref]

Department of Defense (DOD) [ref]

Dates when those agencies were known to be in charge

Mid-January 2020: NSC classified Covid meetings “starting mid-January” [ref]

March 13, 2020: NSC officially in charge of pandemic policy in Pandemic Crisis Action Plan-Adapted – the U.S. government’s Covid response plan [ref]

March 18, 2020: FEMA/DHS takes over as Lead Federal Agency, replacing HHS [ref]

Dates, types and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

February 4, 2020 EUA declaration [ref]

February 4, 2020 [retroactive from March 17, 2020] PREP Act declaration [ref]

March 13, 2020 Stafford Act in all states simultaneously (1st time in history) [ref]

Military/intelligence agencies involved in public communications/propaganda/censorship

Government Task Force, coordinated by NSC, controls all pandemic messaging starting February 27, 2020 [ref][ref]

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) [ref]

Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) [ref]

Cyber Threat Intelligence League (CTIL) (crossover US/UK) [ref]

Key figures in Covid response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Deborah Birx [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Michael Callahan[ref] [See also PsyWar by Robert Malone MD MS, Kindle version p. 237]

Richard Danzig [ref][ref]

Richard Hatchett [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Matt Hepburn [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Robert Kadlec [ref][ref][ref]

Carter Mecher [ref]

Matt Pottinger [ref]

Mike Ryan [ref][ref]

Covid Dossier: U.K.

Military/intelligence agencies in charge of pandemic response

Ministry of Defense (MOD) “Operation Rescript” [ref]

Covid Support Force (MOD Report - ref)

Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) [ref][ref][ref]

Dates those agencies were publicly known to be in charge

March 18, 2020: Covid Support Force (20,000 military personnel) [ref]

May 2020: (at the latest) JBC [ref][ Wikipedia: “it’s existence was announced”]

Dates, types and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 23, 2020 national lockdown [ref]

March 25, 2020 Coronavirus Act 2020 [ref]

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/censorship

Ministry of Defense team [ref]

iSAGE [ref]

77th Brigade [ref]

Nudge Unit [ref from March 11 2020] / Behavioral Insights Team – now “fully owned by Nesta” (National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts) [ref]

RAF analysts [ref]

Cyber Threat Intelligence League (CTIL) (crossover US/UK)[ref]

Key figures in Covid response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Roy Anderson [ref]

Dominic Cummings [ref][ref]

Jeremy Farrar [ref] [ref][ref]

Clare Gardiner [ref]

Richard Hatchett (crossover US/UK) [ref][ref][ref][ref]

Tom Hurd [ref] [ref]

Thomas Waite [ref]

Simon Manley (UK Director-General Covid-19) [ref]

Covid Dossier: Australia

Military/intelligence agencies and special committees involved in response

National Cabinet “exempt from freedom of information laws”[ref]

National Security Committee of Cabinet [ref]

Australian Defense Force COVID-19 Task Force [ref]

National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board (NCC) [ref]

Dates those agencies/committees were publicly known to be in charge

March 9, 2020: Australian Defense Force COVID-19 Task Force [ref]

March 13, 2020: National Cabinet established [ref]

March 25: NCC [ref]

Dates, types and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 5, 2020 National Coordination Mechanism activated [ref]

March 13, 2020 National Partnership on COVID-19 Response [ref]

March 18, 2020 Human Biosecurity Emergency Declaration (first in history) [ref]

Key figures in Covid response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Lt Gen John Frewen [ref][ref]

Jane Halton [ref][ref][ref]

Edward Holmes [ref]

Covid Dossier: Canada

Military/intelligence agencies and special committees involved in response

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Operation LASER 24,000-person response force [ref]

CAF Operation VECTOR (vaccine planning and distribution)[ref]

Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 [ref]

Dates those agencies/committees were publicly known to be in charge

January 23, 2020: first Operation LASER planning meeting [ref]

March 2, 2020: Operation LASER officially launched

March 4, 2020: Cabinet Committee officially announced [ref]

Dates, types and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

In Canada, the emergency declarations were made by the provinces, as follows [ref]:

March 13, 2020 Quebec provincial public health emergency

March 16, 2020 Prince Edward Island public health emergency

March 17, 2020 British Columbia (BC) public health emergency

March 17, 2020 Alberta provincial public health emergency

March 17, 2020 Ontario provincial state of emergency

March 18, 2020 BC state of emergency under Emergency Program Act

March 18, 2020 Saskatchewan provincial state of emergency

March 18, 2020 Yukon public health emergency

March 19, 2020 Northwest Territories public health emergency

March 19, 2020 Nunavut public health emergency

March 20, 2020 Manitoba provincial state of emergency

March 22, 2020 Nova Scotia provincial state of emergency

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/censorship

CAF began to gather intelligence on pandemic disinformation in January 2020 [ref]

Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) [ref]

Canadian military intelligence unit - Precision Information Team (PiT)[ref][ref]

Key figures in Covid response linked to military, IC, UN/WHO

Bill Blair [ref]

Crystia Freeland [ref][ref]

Brian Santarpia [ref]

Covid Dossier: Netherlands

Military/intelligence agencies and alliances involved in response

National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) [ref]

NATO [ref]

European Union [ref]

Dates, types and names of unprecedented emergency declarations

March 15, 2020: “new additional measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak” (closure of schools, restaurants, sports/fitness facilities)[ref]

March 23, 2020: “intelligent lockdown” announcement [ref]

Military/IC-affiliated groups involved in messaging/propaganda/censorship

Ministry of Defense Land Information Manoeuvre Centre (LIMC) [ref][ref][ref][ref]

National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV)[ref]

National Core Team Crisis Communication (NKC) (led by the NCTV)[ref]

Interdepartmental Working Group on Disinformation (includes Defense, Foreign Affairs and Justice Departments, among others) [ref]

Key figures in Covid response linked to military, IC, NATO, EU

Marion Koopmans [ref]

Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg [ref]

Covid Dossier: Germany

Military/intelligence agencies, committees, and groups involved in response & dates they were announced

February 27/28: Corona Crisis Team (Corona-Krisenstab) [ref] led by Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior (equivalent of DHS + DOJ) [ref]

November 2021: new Crisis Team for vaccines (led by military)[ref]

NATO[ref][ref]

Key figures in Covid Response linked to NATO, UN/WHO, military, IC

Major General Carsten Breuer[ref][ref][ref]

General Hans-Ulrich Holtherm[ref][ref]

Christian Drosten [ref][ref]

Heiko Rottman-Grossner [ref]

Bernhard Schwartländer [ref]

Covid Dossier: Italy

Although we do not yet have the full list of Italian agencies, dates, emergency declarations etc., we do have compelling evidence that NATO was involved in coordinating the Covid response in Italy:

The Italian CTS (Commissione Tecnico Scientifica, or Technical Scientific Committee) was established on February 5, 2020 “with consultancy and support competence for coordination activities to overcome the epidemiological emergency due to the spread of Coronavirus.”[ref]

Note the date as it relates to the events of February 4, 2020 (described in the Executive Summary above). Remember that on February 5, 2020 nobody in Italy had been diagnosed with or died from the coronavirus. In the entire world, a few hundred deaths had been attributed to the virus.

Minutes of a CTS meeting held on March 5, 2020, obtained through FOIA [ref], include statements by General Bonfiglio [for whom no biographical or background information is available on the Internet, as far as we can tell], identified as belonging to the “NATO UEO point of the DPC.” [ref]



Below is a screenshot of the minutes in Italian, followed by English translation:

Gen. Bonfiglio, NATO WEU Point of the Department of Civil Defense, is invited and reminds of the commitments regarding the handling of confidential documentation that must be subject to the rules of restricted external communication and dissemination.



Gen. Bonfiglio recalls Law 124/2007 emphasizing that the transmission of documents produced in CTS (Scientific Technical Committee) will henceforth be done through the NATO WEU Point of the Department of Civil Defense and the Ministry of Health. ‎

COVID Dossier: Military/Intelligence/Biodefense Plans & Alliances

The following plans and alliances provide frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack. The information provided in this Dossier suggests they may have been invoked in the global Covid response.

U.S. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response (9/9/2016) This publication provides joint doctrine for military domestic or international response to minimize the effects of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident. [ref]



Medical Countermeasures Consortium - a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.[ref]



Quadripartite Medical Intelligence Committee (QMIC) the health equivalent of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance [ref]



NATO - Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence [ref]



EU - Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) [ref]