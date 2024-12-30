The Solari Report’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
BITCOIN BAILOUT: Why a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is a Bailout of the Big Boys
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Dec 30, 2024
•
The Solari Report
66
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
BITCOIN BAILOUT: Why a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is a Bailout of the Big Boys
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Book Review: Underground Empire by Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Dec 18, 2024
•
The Solari Report
100
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
Book Review: Underground Empire by Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Plunder Capitalism: Is the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Trial Balloon the Next Step in the Great American Land Grab?
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Dec 4, 2024
•
The Solari Report
163
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
Plunder Capitalism: Is the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Trial Balloon the Next Step in the Great American Land Grab?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
November 2024
Book Review: Hijacking Bitcoin by Roger Ver
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Nov 20, 2024
•
The Solari Report
45
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
Book Review: Hijacking Bitcoin by Roger Ver
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
The Trump Victory: What Happened? What’s Next with Dr. Joseph P. Farrell
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Nov 13, 2024
•
The Solari Report
52
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
The Trump Victory: What Happened? What’s Next with Dr. Joseph P. Farrell
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Welcome to the Solari Report on Substack
We are pleased to welcome you to the Solari Report’s new Substack!
Nov 7, 2024
•
The Solari Report
262
Share this post
The Solari Report’s Substack
Welcome to the Solari Report on Substack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
© 2025 The Solari Report
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts